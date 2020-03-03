Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,199 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.05% of Adtalem Global Education worth $20,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,005,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 190,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,256,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $952,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thiago Aguiar Sayao sold 1,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $40,684.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,424.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATGE opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $51.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATGE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

