Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $397.06 Million

Brokerages expect Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) to post sales of $397.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Disposal Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $401.51 million and the lowest is $392.60 million. Advanced Disposal Services posted sales of $384.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Disposal Services will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Advanced Disposal Services.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Advanced Disposal Services had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $400.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Advanced Disposal Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Advanced Disposal Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSW. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 186,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter.

ADSW stock opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -412.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.54. Advanced Disposal Services has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $33.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average is $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

