Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to Overweight

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $56.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.99% from the company’s previous close.

AMD has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, February 24th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday. Finally, Summer Street upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.72.

AMD opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average of $39.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.21, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.88. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $59.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $3,855,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 272,922 shares of company stock worth $14,202,368. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,893.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 69.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

