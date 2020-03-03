Adventist Health System West Acquires 10,790 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Adventist Health System West lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Adventist Health System West’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Adventist Health System West owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $10,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTIP. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000.

VTIP opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $48.25 and a 52 week high of $49.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.34.

