Adventist Health System West Has $278.50 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Adventist Health System West raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,702,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,742 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 95.4% of Adventist Health System West’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Adventist Health System West owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $278,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,074,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,208,000 after buying an additional 2,780,000 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 514.4% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,938,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,852 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,943 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,843,000 after purchasing an additional 644,931 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,655,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $156.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.53 and its 200-day moving average is $158.08.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

