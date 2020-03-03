Adventist Health System West Sells 199,280 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Adventist Health System West lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 79.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,280 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.1% of Adventist Health System West’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Adventist Health System West’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $59.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.92. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

