Advisory Research Inc. Acquires 21,366 Shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 128.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,366 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Axon Enterprise worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 85.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 164.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 77,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 48.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after buying an additional 30,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

In other news, President Luke Larson sold 10,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $731,924.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 46,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,103.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $1,250,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,395.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,851 shares of company stock worth $7,099,504 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXN opened at $82.34 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 1-year low of $46.28 and a 1-year high of $90.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,234.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.80.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAXN. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.