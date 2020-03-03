Advisory Research Inc. Acquires 8,170 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 233,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 27,395 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 387,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after buying an additional 128,634 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $596,000. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 924,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,472,000 after buying an additional 234,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $11,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HZNP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.36.

In other news, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 6,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $34,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,726,797.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,308 shares of company stock worth $7,056,175 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.57.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 44.08%. The business had revenue of $363.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

