Advisory Research Inc. Boosts Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,478 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.18% of STAAR Surgical worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Deborah J. Andrews sold 106,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $4,498,688.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,662.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 47,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $1,763,577.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,996,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on STAA. BTIG Research began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

NASDAQ STAA opened at $31.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.57 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.27. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $42.73.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $38.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

