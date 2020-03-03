Advisory Research Inc. Buys 32,884 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,884 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.14% of Victory Capital worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 392.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 420.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Victory Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Victory Capital stock opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average is $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Victory Capital Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $24.83.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. Victory Capital had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The company had revenue of $218.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings Inc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

Victory Capital Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

