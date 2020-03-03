Advisory Research Inc. Buys 5,931 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,698,000 after acquiring an additional 26,274 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $805,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $520,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Generac stock opened at $108.91 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.41 and a 52 week high of $117.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.64.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Generac had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $590.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

