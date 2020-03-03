Advisory Research Inc. Cuts Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Advisory Research Inc. trimmed its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,613 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.12.

Shares of BAC opened at $29.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $256.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.65 and a 200-day moving average of $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

