Advisory Research Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,979 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.09% of Arvinas worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Arvinas by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,708,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 757,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,139,000 after buying an additional 203,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 28,101 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARVN. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Arvinas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.90.

ARVN stock opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average of $34.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arvinas Inc has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $54.95.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $510,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,883,457.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

