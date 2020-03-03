Advisory Research Inc. Cuts Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

Advisory Research Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,429 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.06% of FS KKR Capital worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 12,462 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 18,713 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 198,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 13,599 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 101,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSK opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.16. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $6.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.22 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 31.58% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.77%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSK. ValuEngine lowered FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director James H. Kropp purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

