Advisory Research Inc. Decreases Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,748 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Main Street Capital worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 3.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 704,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,367,000 after purchasing an additional 60,993 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 397,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,803,000 after purchasing an additional 17,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 53.24%. The company had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAIN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.