Advisory Research Inc. Decreases Stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,558 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Anthem by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS increased its stake in Anthem by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 74,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,913,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Anthem by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Anthem by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.46.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $3,056,298.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,162,767.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,547,857.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock opened at $271.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $287.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $64.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.77. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $227.16 and a fifty-two week high of $312.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

