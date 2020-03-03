Advisory Research Inc. Grows Position in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 78.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 10,665 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Natera by 2.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Natera by 337.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 80,015 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the third quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTRA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Natera from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Natera from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Natera has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $1,257,654.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,259,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,519,463.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $151,695.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,026.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,988 shares of company stock worth $11,173,928 over the last quarter. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $36.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.13. Natera Inc has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.40.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.84 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 41.30% and a negative return on equity of 228.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Natera Inc will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.