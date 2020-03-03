Advisory Research Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,034,000 after purchasing an additional 109,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 921.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after buying an additional 86,185 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,076.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 24,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 22,291 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,773,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $664,152,000 after buying an additional 19,434 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 75.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $135.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.33 and a 200 day moving average of $119.01. The company has a current ratio of 15.74, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.69 and a beta of 0.81. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $145.59.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

