Advisory Research Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,020 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 100.6% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 18,534 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $744,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $178,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 23.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.5% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 44,010 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $82.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.19. The stock has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.58. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $69.03 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.71.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

