Advisory Research Inc. Grows Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.13% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 593.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $2,087,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 10.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INSP opened at $89.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 10.12. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $95.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 40.52%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

INSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $1,125,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,661.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $762,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,347. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,132 shares of company stock valued at $3,895,880 in the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

