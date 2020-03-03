Advisory Research Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,341,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,749,000 after acquiring an additional 67,954 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,513,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 3,320.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $178.94 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 12-month low of $130.19 and a 12-month high of $203.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.82 and a 200-day moving average of $162.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by $0.59. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $938.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DECK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.73.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total transaction of $151,144.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,809,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,553,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

