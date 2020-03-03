Advisory Research Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 88.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 155.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPTX stock opened at $51.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 36.64, a current ratio of 36.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Turning Point Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.71.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $360,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,301,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,925,756.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,610 shares of company stock worth $13,886,960.

TPTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

