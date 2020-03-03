Advisory Research Inc. Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.13% of Columbus McKinnon worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 20,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $774,719.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,761.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 4,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total value of $181,548.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,379. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

CMCO opened at $32.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $736.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average of $37.29. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.24 and a 52-week high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $199.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 8.76%.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

