Advisory Research Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 67.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 34.7% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 7.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period.

In other news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,875,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target (down previously from $134.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $95.23 on Tuesday. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $55.11 and a 12-month high of $132.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.30 and a 200-day moving average of $94.05.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.41). Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.24% and a negative net margin of 6,394.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24 million. The business’s revenue was down 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

