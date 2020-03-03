Advisory Research Inc. Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

Advisory Research Inc. lessened its holdings in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,744 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.06% of Strategic Education worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,171 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,098 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter worth about $2,171,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 267,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,522,000 after acquiring an additional 38,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Strategic Education news, COO Andrew E. Watt sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.04, for a total value of $211,928.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,010.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman sold 32,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $4,720,933.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,734 shares of company stock valued at $9,980,467 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Strategic Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

Shares of STRA stock opened at $149.18 on Tuesday. Strategic Education Inc has a 52-week low of $122.08 and a 52-week high of $189.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The health services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. Strategic Education had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $263.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Strategic Education Inc will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

