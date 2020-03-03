Advisory Research Inc. Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its stake in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,376 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.05% of Frontdoor worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 29,053 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Frontdoor by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth $20,715,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Frontdoor by 245.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 124,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after buying an additional 88,790 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

FTDR opened at $44.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.33. Frontdoor Inc has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $53.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of -0.38.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 58.12% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

