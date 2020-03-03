Advisory Research Inc. Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,918 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.07% of Itron worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 11,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Itron alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Stephens cut their price target on Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Itron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $79.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 64.84, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.54 and a 12 month high of $88.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.74.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $628.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.14 million. Itron had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $285,093.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,823.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $661,397.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,148,704.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,472 shares of company stock valued at $999,631. Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.