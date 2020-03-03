Advisory Research Inc. Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Advisory Research Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,571 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Chevron from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.60.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $96.59 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $90.11 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $175.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

