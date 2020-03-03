Advisory Research Inc. Has $2.91 Million Holdings in New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC)

Advisory Research Inc. cut its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,878 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.22% of New Mountain Finance worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 10.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 465.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 105,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 278.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 242,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 178,484 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 1,465.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 289,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 271,100 shares during the period. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NMFC. TheStreet cut shares of New Mountain Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.75 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Mountain Finance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE:NMFC opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. New Mountain Finance Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $14.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.09%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

