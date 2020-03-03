Advisory Research Inc. Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX)

Advisory Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,031 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.23% of TPG Specialty Lending worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 65,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 89,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. TPG Specialty Lending Inc has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $23.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 61.47% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. TPG Specialty Lending’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TPG Specialty Lending Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 7.2%. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.41%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TPG Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

