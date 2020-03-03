Advisory Research Inc. Increases Stake in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 87.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.09% of Ambarella worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. FIL Ltd raised its position in Ambarella by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 948,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,452,000 after buying an additional 100,882 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ambarella by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,446,000 after buying an additional 283,255 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Ambarella by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 689,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,754,000 after buying an additional 31,153 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Ambarella by 2,202.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 647,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,204,000 after buying an additional 619,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Ambarella by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 412,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,002,000 after buying an additional 12,599 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $59.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.18. Ambarella Inc has a 1-year low of $36.68 and a 1-year high of $73.59.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMBA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.89.

In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 3,420 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $192,580.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 930,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,379,055.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,033 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $59,841.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,445.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,808 shares of company stock valued at $724,919. Insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

