Advisory Research Inc. Increases Stake in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Novocure were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Novocure by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,554,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,218,000 after purchasing an additional 750,374 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novocure by 436.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 817,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,163,000 after acquiring an additional 665,321 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novocure during the 3rd quarter worth $42,825,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novocure by 993.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 365,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,335,000 after acquiring an additional 332,111 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novocure by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,179,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,026,360,000 after acquiring an additional 274,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Novocure alerts:

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $74.94 on Tuesday. Novocure Ltd has a 52 week low of $41.51 and a 52 week high of $98.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -936.75 and a beta of 2.27.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.10 million. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts expect that Novocure Ltd will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Novocure in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Novocure from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.14.

In related news, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $286,078.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,720,524.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 133,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $12,708,815.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 509,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,399,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,796 shares of company stock valued at $16,574,374 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.