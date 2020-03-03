Advisory Research Inc. Invests $2.71 Million in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,524,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,841,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,635 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,856,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Paychex by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 55,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $82.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.88. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.10 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.26 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.