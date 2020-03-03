Advisory Research Inc. Lowers Holdings in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC)

Advisory Research Inc. cut its position in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,821 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.22% of Hercules Capital worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 531,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,101,000 after buying an additional 144,595 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 69,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 31,598 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 483,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,463,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.87% of the company’s stock.

HTGC stock opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. Hercules Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average is $13.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 64.81% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $70.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hercules Capital Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HTGC. ValuEngine raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.54.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

