Advisory Research Inc. Lowers Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,223 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 9,143 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.77.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $119.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $216.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $294,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,928.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,258 shares of company stock worth $917,300 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

