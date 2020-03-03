Advisory Research Inc. Makes New Investment in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 608.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

OUT stock opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Outfront Media Inc has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $31.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.36). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Outfront Media’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is currently 61.80%.

In other Outfront Media news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of Outfront Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,011,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.