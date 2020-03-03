Advisory Research Inc. Purchases 19,327 Shares of Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,327 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Construction Partners worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROAD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 72,159 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $1,236,083.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $68,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROAD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Construction Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Construction Partners in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Construction Partners from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Construction Partners to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Construction Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.30.

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Construction Partners Inc has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $20.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average of $16.92. The company has a market cap of $880.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.49.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $175.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Construction Partners Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

