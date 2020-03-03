Advisory Research Inc. Purchases New Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI)

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

PFSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

Shares of PFSI opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $39.57. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.57.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $490.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.75 million. On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.82%.

In other news, Director Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $169,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $507,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,811,935 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

