Advisory Research Inc. Raises Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Fox Factory by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Fox Factory by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Fox Factory by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Fox Factory by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Fox Factory by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FOXF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

FOXF stock opened at $63.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.08. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $58.98 and a 12-month high of $86.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

