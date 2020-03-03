Advisory Research Inc. Raises Position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.07% of National Research worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in National Research by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in National Research by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Research by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in National Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in National Research by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

NRC opened at $56.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.88 and a 200 day moving average of $63.38. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 1.00. National Research Co. has a 12 month low of $37.57 and a 12 month high of $71.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 125.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.62 million during the quarter.

In other National Research news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 5,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $396,282.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,798. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of National Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

