Advisory Research Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Herman Miller worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLHR. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Herman Miller in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Herman Miller in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Herman Miller in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Herman Miller by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Herman Miller by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $34.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.66. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.31 and a 1 year high of $49.87.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.10 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

In other Herman Miller news, insider John J. Mcphee sold 16,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $676,748.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at $916,035.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 18,701 shares of company stock worth $766,834 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MLHR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Herman Miller Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.