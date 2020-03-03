Advisory Research Inc. Reduces Holdings in Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.55% of Goosehead Insurance worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSHD. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 19.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,911,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 514.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 43.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 8,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $353,786.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,126,394.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 43,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $1,752,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 747,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,139,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 531,007 shares of company stock worth $24,527,064 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $58.73 on Tuesday. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $59.06. The company has a market capitalization of $824.80 million, a P/E ratio of 202.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.45.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GSHD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

