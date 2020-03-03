Advisory Research Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Advisory Research Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,039 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,680 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,177,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,174 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 277.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,099,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,505,000 after acquiring an additional 808,149 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,816,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,959,000 after acquiring an additional 776,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 618.6% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 878,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,720,000 after acquiring an additional 755,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

NYSE:PM opened at $84.97 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $92.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.