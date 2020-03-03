Advisory Research Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Advisory Research Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,553 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Solar Capital were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 17,069 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 77,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 15,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Guy Talarico bought 7,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.86 per share, for a total transaction of $149,149.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,399.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Gross bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.61 per share, for a total transaction of $294,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 165,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,181.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 63,150 shares of company stock worth $1,229,269 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLRC opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. Solar Capital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.09 and a 1 year high of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Solar Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Compass Point cut shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

