Advisory Research Inc. Sells 165,666 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 92.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 165,666 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 57.0% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 45.6% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $981,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.6% during the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 74,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,353,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,358,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total value of $149,996.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,518. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total transaction of $740,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.61.

ACN stock opened at $189.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $160.50 and a 12-month high of $216.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.91.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.