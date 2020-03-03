Advisory Research Inc. Sells 17,029 Shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,029 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Golub Capital BDC worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 38.1% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 21,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 2.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 33,326 shares during the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.3% in the third quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 185,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 273.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, major shareholder Ohio Strs acquired 403,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $7,093,609.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,870,054 shares in the company, valued at $279,312,950.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GBDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -284.67, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.64. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $19.14.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $78.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.55 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 103.94%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

