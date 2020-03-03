Advisory Research Inc. Sells 2,093 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,299 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.07% of Cavco Industries worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVCO. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Cavco Industries from $192.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $205.57 on Tuesday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $236.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.94 and a 200-day moving average of $200.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.24. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

