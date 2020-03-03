Advisory Research Inc. Sells 29,223 Shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Advisory Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 29,223 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.21% of Apollo Investment worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 3,528.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 37.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

In related news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 2,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $42,932.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,299.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AINV stock opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average is $16.69. Apollo Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $18.33.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.49 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 10.96%. Apollo Investment’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Investment Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is currently 99.45%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AINV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.