Advisory Research Inc. Sells 2,985 Shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its position in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,821 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,830,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Paylocity by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 29,385 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Paylocity by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 11,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,998 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

In related news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 17,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,211,190.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 796,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,464,373.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 8,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $1,078,007.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,229,500.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Paylocity from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paylocity from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Paylocity from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Paylocity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $133.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.10, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.12 and a 200-day moving average of $116.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Paylocity Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $78.77 and a fifty-two week high of $150.73.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.22 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.11%. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.