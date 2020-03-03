Advisory Research Inc. Sells 36,647 Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 36,647 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 87,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 273,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the period. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

In related news, Director Brian F. Wruble acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock TCP Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

TCPC stock opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $769.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.92.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.62 million. Research analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.44%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.